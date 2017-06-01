Williams recalls an earlier time before the wind turbines

“A new kind of windmills, the Rocksprings Wind Turbine Farms”

Those headlines in the Rocksprings paper really got my attention. My first thought was about my father Gus C. Fleischer. If he were here he would be the first person to drive out to “see what he could see”.

When I was growing up in the 1930s, all the highways around Rocksprings were not paved with the exception of the one to Kerrville, and part of the Uvalde road, which was paved until you got to the big hills and the river. The road went around the hills and you crossed the head of the Nueces River by driving through it. After WWII all the roads were paved, as well as our city streets.

