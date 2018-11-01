Welcome hunters, season opens November 3between

The estimated population of whitetail and mule deer is 4.6 million after the fall 2017-18 harvest of 918,009. Overall outlook: Long-term trends indicate the state’s whitetail population has increased about 27 percent since 2005, though those increases are not uniform across the state, according to Alan Cain, whitetail deer program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. A lack of consistent, uniform rainfall left the state with a patchwork of habitat conditions during spring and early summer, but that shouldn’t affect the 2018 season. “Regardless of the range conditions, Texas has a robust deer population with plenty of animals for hunters to pursue,” Cain wrote. “Overall, the 2018 deer season is expected to be good; probably similar to the last several years. Potential Fall 2018 hotspots: The Edwards

