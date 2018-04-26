VVocaInformation sought, reward offered for stolen sheep

OZONA, Texas — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Kenny Wadsworth is seeking information after approximately 125 head of sheep were stolen from a Crockett County ranch. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the animals and arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crime. The total award includes up to $1,000 from Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, $1,000 from the victim and another $500 from Crockett County.

