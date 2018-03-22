Vehicle triggers fire on The Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area

A tractor being used to reduce the Ashe juniper (cedar) at the Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area caught fire mid-afternoon Monday, March 19 and despite careful soaking of the affected machinery and other property, some sparks managed to get away. Just before 6 p.m., the Edwards County sheriff’s office was alerted and contacted Devil’s

Sinkhole volunteer Dennis Piper, who passed along the gate combination and notified park staff. Deputy Ibanez responded along with the first of four fire trucks and things appeared fairly contained, but the fire increased somewhat by 8 p.m. The fire trucks had to replenish their water supply at least twice, first draining the 5000 gallon tank that is at the windmill on the Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area and refilling from Edwards County’s new water truck brought up to the fire by workers of the county road department

