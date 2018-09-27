Three seniors honored as RHS homecoming sweetheart nominees

2018 RHS homecoming nominees have been announced. Three seniors have received this honor. Homecoming activities, including crowning of Sweetheart and Football Beau, will begin at 7:05 p.m. at Angora Stadium, Friday, September 28th. The Angoras will face off with Brackettville at 7:30 p.m. Estephanie Nicole Rangel is the daughter of Esteban and Raquel Rangel. Throughout her high school years she has participated in cheerleading, basketball, powerlifting, track, band and Student Council.

After high school she plans on attending college in Kingsville, Texas. Cadejra Yvonne Ramos is the daughter of Reynaldo and Amelia Ramos. In high school has been in basketball, band, FFA and cheer manager. Ramos plans on attending Howard College in San Angelo after graduation.

