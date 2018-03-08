Tennis results at Brackett

Last Thursday the high school tennis team traveled to Brackett to compete in their one day tournament. Grace Burleson and Geronimo Silva played mixed doubles and after a loss early in the morning battled their way back to play for the Championship, winning first place. Hector Ruiz played boys singles, winning second place.

