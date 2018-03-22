Tennille Wardlaw-Smith chosen as 2018 Edwards County Outstanding Conservation Rancherg

The Upper Nueces-Frio Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) is pleased to announce that Tennille Wardlaw-Smith was chosen as the 2018 Edwards County Outstanding Conservation Rancher and was presented a gate/fence sign by the SWCD Chairman Marty Graham at a luncheon on March 14th.

Tennille has been a cooperator since 2014 with the Upper Nueces-Frio SWCD and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Tennille is a fourth generation Edwards County rancher who inherited her portion of a family ranch at age 18 from her father Cody Wardlaw and is located southwest of Rocksprings. She needed her own brand so Tennille combined the initials of her father and brother (Cody) along with hers to make the Broken T brand and the ranch is named the Broken T Ranch.

