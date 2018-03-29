Ten RHS students advance to UIL Academic Regional Meet

While the topics of local youth drug use, vandalism and thefts seem to dominate conversations, on a positive point, many of our local youth are busy tending to academic competition matters at Rocksprings High School. One teacher in particular, Irene Varga, should be named Teacher of the Year. As a University Interscholastic League Academic coach, Varga led ten RHS students to their District Meet last week. Nine of those students are advancing to the Regional UIL Academic Meet.

Varga said, “I’m so proud of these kids! I took ten kids and nine are advancing to regional competition. When you see these kids, please congratulate them!”

