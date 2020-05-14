Special RHS graduation issue set for May 21st

Next week, our Texas Mohair Weekly/Rocksprings Record issue will feature our graduating seniors. Individual photos of each student will be printed.

We also will feature individual congratulatory senior ads sponsored by parents, relatives or friends. You can purchase these ads at the office, ory by phone call or email. A two column wide by 1” long box ad is $12.00.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/