Somewhere over the rainbow! Last week’s rain event set in mid-week due to a Tropical Depression in the Gulf of Mexico. Edwards County once again had reports of over 2” to almost 5”. Joanna Smith on HWY 41 reported 3.5”, Anderson Ranch-south of Devil’s Sinkhole 4”, Tooter Smith HWY 41 3”, Nace and Brenna Bissett 3”, Kari and Carl Cloudt 2.20” off HWY 55 N and this beautiful rainbow. HWY 55 S and 377N were closed for about a day due to high water. Totals for the past two weeks are in the 9-10” range.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/