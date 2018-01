Rocksprings High School graduate, Seth Shanklin graduted December 16 from Texas Tech University in Lubbock with a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisplinary Agriculture-Summa Cum Laude. Shanklin has been accepted in the Texas Christian University’s Range Management School in September.

