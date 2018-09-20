Rocksprings Jr. High Billies defeats Grape Creek Eagles 8th grade team 16-14 Grape Creek, TX-Sept. 13th – The Rocksprings Jr. High Billie Football team traveled to Grape Creek last Thursday and came away with a thrilling comeback victory against Grape Creek’s 8th grade junior high football team.

The Billies now stand 1-0 for the season. Trailing 14-0 in the 4th quarter Rocksprings scored 16 unanswered points and came home with the victory. After a tight scoreless first half that saw both teams unable to put the ball into the end-zone, the Billies regrouped at halftime and made some adjustments to their game plan. In the 3rd quarter however, Grape Creek scored on a long run to take a 8-0 lead and scored shortly again shortly after to give them a 14-0 lead.

The lead seemed to be unsurmountable at the end of the 3rd quarter, but the Billies scored at the start of the 4th quarter with big yardage runs by Wendell Epperson #29 and Tramaine Ramos #6. Leading the Billie drive was QB Cebasstian Viera #5 and the Billies scored with his handoff to Trumaine Ramos for a 40 yard touchdown run which put the Billies on the scoreboard at 14-6. Beau Hernandez #24 scored the 2 point conversion on a tough run to make the.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/