The Rocksprings Boys Powerlifting Team will be sending three young men to the State Powerlifting Meet this weekend in Abilene. They are John Paul Cordova, Johnny Gomez and Alfredo Enriquez. There will be a send-off this Friday, March 23rd at the front of the high school at 10:45 a.m. Please come and wish these young men good luck and safe travels.

