Rocksprings Angoras 2018

2018 Rocksprings Angoras (top l-r) #52 Noah Gonzales, #21 DJ Garcia, #8 Diego Viera, #75 Freddie Enriquez, #88 Luke Smith, #59 Daniel Vasquez, #15 Sterling Brown, #55 Juan Rivera, #79 Conner Lyon, #11 Jaime Fregoso, #74 Dorian Enriquez, (2nd row) #3 Christian Montoya, #50 Dakota Arispe, #2 Jace Hendley, Coach Manuel Ramos, Coach Jesse Rubio, Coach Richard Trujilio, Coach Jon Elliott, Coach Manual Salinas, Coach James Hawkins, #68 Leandro Gonzales, #51 Jason Carrillo, #65 Austin Barrera, (3rd row) #12 Cuatro Rangel, #30 Paco Ramirez, #9 Juaquin Ramos, #20 Jake Parks-Franco, #54 Saul Franco, #19 Jesus Silva, #60 Tristian Ruiz, #57 Jacob Palacio, #66 Rafael Sifuentes, #6 Johnny Gomez, #7 Tucker Shanklin #10 Ethan Hyde, (4th row) Managers/Trainers Faith Torres, Cebasstian Viera, #84 Raymundo Garcia, #56 Roberto Rivas, Managers/Trainers Christopher Lopez, Jose Garza (bottom) Rocko Cindy Reyes, Tiffany Mendoza, Nikki Rangel, Jasmine Carrillo, Zoe Burleson, Angela Morales, Amanda Viera, Sydnee McDonald, Andrea Ruiz and #25 Dillon Brown.

