RISD still in need of 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th grade teachers and special ed/coach teacher for 2018-2019

The first day of school here in Rocksprings isn’t until August 21st, but the school is a buzz with activities. Besides summertime refurbishing, summer school and other normal agendas, the school’s administration is busy filling teacher positions. As of June 14th, 17 teachers and administrators had resigned. Ten of those positions have been filled as of June 18th.

Those resigning were Katherine Adams-3rd grade teacher, Jessie Evans-Kinder teacher, Sarah Douglasss-4th, 5th and 6th grade teacher, Courtnie Dulaney-Biology/ Science, Terry Eckhart-ELAR, Kane Harris-Special Ed/AD and Coach, Tiffany Harris- Math teacher, Annie Haynes-Library Aide, Callie Hough-HS/Elem principal, Ernest Jones-Special Ed/Coach, Roger Masters-English/Coach, Michele McCartney-2nd grade, Wynn Simon-4th, 5th & 6th grade Math/Science, Rosa Tobar-Spanish, Colin Toot-History, Coach and Christopher Yeschke-Superintendent.

