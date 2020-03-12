Rebecca Ruiz and Trinity Meduna at the Region V Powerlifting Championship
RHS’s Ruiz and Meduna compete at Regional Powerlifting Meet
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 12:00am
Coach Sean Berry
Rebecca Ruiz and Trinity Meduna travelled to Edcouch-Elsa March 4th to compete in the Region V THSWPA Regional Championships. 162 girls lifted at the meet from 1A, 2A and 3A schools across the region.
Rebecca posted a personal best total and finished 8th in the region in her division. Trinity also posted a personal best total (9151bs), which was enough to earn a 5th place medal at the meet. Great job girls!
