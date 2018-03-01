Leggett ends Angora’s season in Area playoff game

In the Area game the Goats would give up height, speed and experience. The Goats took on Leggett in Georgetown last Friday night. Rocksprings came into the contest on a 5 game winning streak and seemed to be playing really good ball. Problem was so was Leggett.

Leggett won District 29 hands down and are a talented team. Leggett would take a 14-5 lead in the first quarter. The Goats had many shots go in an out and turned the ball over several times. During the second quarter, the Angoras seemed to settle down and starting playing with the East Texas team, but again the ball just couldn’t find its way into the hoop. Leggett would lead 26-10 at half.

