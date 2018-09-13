Last week, Edwards County received another general soaking of rains reported from almost 4” to over 9”. Tropical weather forecast indicate there is more to come. On Tuesday afternoon, satellite images and surface observations indicate that the area of disturbed weather located over the extreme northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico is gradually becoming better organized. Ship reports indicate that this system is producing strong gusty winds over the Yucatan Channel. Upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by Thursday night while the disturbance moves across the western Gulf of Mexico. If necessary, an Air Force Reconnaissance plane was to investigate the system Wednesday. Interests across northeastern Mexico and the coasts of Texas and Louisiana should monitor the progress of this system. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and gusty winds were expected to continue over western Cuba and portions of the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/