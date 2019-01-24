Lady Angoras lead district play with 9-0 basketball record

The Rocksprings Lady Angoras started the second round of district play on Tuesday, January 15th against the Medina Lady Bobcats. The girls kept the intensity high and outscored Medina 91 to 23. Paige Elliott scored 34, Zoe Burleson 24, Amandah Viera 15, Natalie Roman 6, Jasmine Carrillo and Jacelyn Venegas each 4 and Ailynn Infante and Nikki Rangel 2 each.

Then on Friday, January 18th, on home turf, the Lady Angoras faced the Comstock Lady Panthers. The Angora team won 78 to 29. Burleson scored 37, Elliott 20, Roman 12, Viera 7 and Infante 2.

