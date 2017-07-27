Jr. Rodeo this Saturday in Rocksprings

July 29th is sure to be a day filled with barrel racing, mutton busting, bull riding, roping and more as the Edwards County Horse Club continues their season!

Action starts at 4:00 p.m. and the Edwards County Fairground’s concession stand will be open with burger bags, chips and drinks available for purchase!

Participants do not need to be a member to come and join in the fun and take a shot at walking away with some money!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/