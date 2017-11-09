Hunters BBQ was a blast!

The Edwards County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Hunters BBQ this past Saturday and the weather couldn’t have been any better! The event is traditionally held each year on the first Saturday evening of hunting season.

The Edwards County Volunteer Fire Department smoked briskets and sausage that filled to satisfaction all the hunters, locals and other visitors. Also, up for grabs were delicious sides of potato salad and beans.

Let us also praise all of the homemade desserts that were baked by volunteers to complete this community feast.

