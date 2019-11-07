Hall of Fame recognizes top individuals in rodeo and arena

The All Cowboy and Arena Champions Hall of Fame will hold their 4th Annual Induction and Reunion this weekend. The event will be held at the Y. O. Ranch Hotel & Conference Center in Kerrville at 12 noon.

ThisHallofFameisinternetbasedforthepurposeofrecognizing top individuals in the rodeo and arenarelatedworldandpeoplewho love the Western culture.

HOF inductees include: Bowyer, Ronnie Mac Burger, Roy Clayman, Larry Crutcher, Carey Eubank, Chad Ford, Judy Gilfillian, Penny Bales Gregg, Gary ‘Goose’ Hadley, Trina Shane Powers Jeanes, Robert Blue Jonas, Buddy Moseley, Dixie Reger Slatton, Larry Slaughter, J. C. Snively, Jim Teague, Bill Texas RangerBelles Mounted Drill Team including, but some members are not listed.

