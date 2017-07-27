Forrest and Charlotte Hatley named OSR King and Queen

The Nueces Canyon Chamber of Commerce has announced that Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Hatley, Jr. have been named as King and Queen of the 56th annual Nueces Canyon Old Settlers Reunion in Camp Wood, Texas, to be held on August fifth this year. Forrest, Jr. and Charlotte have both lived in this area all their lives, and both are graduates of NCHS. Their sons, Steve and Ray, also attended and graduated from NCHS.

Charlotte and Forrest, Jr. have spent 59 years together, having been married on July 26, 1958. They have been in the ranching business most of these years. Both have worked with the local volunteer fire department, and Charlotte was active with EMS for more than 13 years. They are also supporters of school activities. They are members of the Church of Christ.

