EMS needs you!

Have you watched the ambulance pull out of the station, lights flashing and siren blaring as our local EMS crews rush to aid the citizens and visitors of Edwards County and wondered what it takes to become a First Responder? How does one join our team of dedicated professionals?

Here is your chance to learn more about the Emergency Medical Services and being a First Responder:

Edwards County EMS will be hosting a First Responder course beginning on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the EMS station. This entry level hybrid class, consisting of online classroom lectures as well as face-to-face class time, will run for 12 weeks, during which time the student will learn about emergency care for the sick and injured. Topics that will be covered include airway management, professional rescuer CPR, patient assessment, medical emergencies, trauma, and EMS operations. Upon successful completion of the course, the student will be required to take the National Registry exam for an Emergency Medical Responder certification.

