EMS fundraiser drawing slated for Dec. 8th

The date for Edwards County EMS, Inc.’s annual fundraiser is drawing near. Drawing is scheduled for December 8 at 7:00 p.m. via live video on the EMS’ Facebook page. Grand Prize this year is a Polaris General with trailer. 1st prize is an axis hunt for 1 rifle hunter. Second prize winner gets a Traeger Pellet Grill and 3rd prize is a $200 Visa gift card. Also a ton of deer corn from Country Boys Feed and Supply plus more prizes are offered.

