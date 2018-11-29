Grand Prize winner in the EMS fundraiser will take home a brand, new Polaris General similar to this one. Other prizes are an axis hunt, pellet grill, a $200 Visa gift card and much more.
EMS fundraiser drawing slated for Dec. 8th
The date for Edwards County EMS, Inc.’s annual fundraiser is drawing near. Drawing is scheduled for December 8 at 7:00 p.m. via live video on the EMS’ Facebook page. Grand Prize this year is a Polaris General with trailer. 1st prize is an axis hunt for 1 rifle hunter. Second prize winner gets a Traeger Pellet Grill and 3rd prize is a $200 Visa gift card. Also a ton of deer corn from Country Boys Feed and Supply plus more prizes are offered.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/