Edwards County Horse Club hosts second rodeo of 2018

By Aimee Martin

The Edwards County Horse Club junior rodeos are underway, and this past Saturday, June 16th, marked the second of the 2018 season.

Hillary Shanklin, a long time Rocksprings resident and supporter of the Horse Club, was honored during the festivities. As a woman who is always there to help the children learn, grow and hone their horsemanship, the Horse Club wanted to show her their support and prayers with a custom made leather cross from Billy the Kid Leather, as well as shirts featuring a cowgirl encircled by the breast cancer awareness ribbon and sporting the term “Hillary’s Posse.” The Horse Club would like to thank Hillary for all she does to make these rodeos go smoothly and being a constant in these kids’ lives.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/