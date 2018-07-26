Edwards County Horse Club completes 3rd rodeo… Gears Up For Finale

Saturday, July 14th, saw the third rodeo in the 2018 series for the Edwards County Horse Club. Despite the heat, twenty-two contestants came out to the fairgrounds to compete. It was a good day for Lead-Liner Tres Moreno as he took home first place in mutton bustin’, keyhole (time of 11:57), barrels (57:50), poles (1:31:40) and flags (23:03).

Rowdy Pfluger grabbed the first place slot in goat slapping (time of 10:25). They received medals for each of their first place wins. Money was paid out to the winners of the remaining events. They were as follows: Keyhole: Krista Porter (7-10 year olds; time of 11:33), Tap Shanklin (11-14 year olds; 1st; time of 6:93), Stacy Hill (11-14 year olds; 2nd; time of 7:21), and Braeden Martin (15-19 year olds; time of 12:39). Goat Flanking/Tying: Rachel Gavlik (7-10; 20:64), Misael Hernandez (11-14; 16:49), and Braeden Martin (15-19; 40:59)

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/