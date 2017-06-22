Edwards Co. Horse Club kicks off 2017 junior rodeo season

The Edwards County Horse Club hosted their first junior rodeo of the 2017 season on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Despite the hot temperatures, almost 20 contestants came out to the fairgrounds to compete and enjoy fellowship. With a total of 14 events offered, and 4 different age groups, there was something for everyone.

Lead-line barrel racing, pole bending, flags, and goat slapping kicked off the rodeo for the 6 and under age division. First place in the barrels went to Tres Moreno with a time of 34:59. Ata Rangel took home first in the poles (36:69), flags (15:75), and goat slapping (10:31). They received medals for their first place wins.

Mutton Bustin’ for kids aged 7 and under saw two participants. Tristin Meeks took home the first place trophy with a score of 83.

