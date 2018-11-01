Dumpsters for hunters offered by City

The City of Rocksprings City Council held a Special Meeting on the evening of October 22nd. Roll was called after everyone recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and only council member Melinda Ortiz was not in attendance; however, a quorum was determined after Mayor Pauline Gonzales cited and read the legal address of the requirements needed in order to meet quorum in a Special Meeting.

