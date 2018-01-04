Dr. Weatherly named 2017 Region 6 Outstanding Principal of the Year

Dr. Mark Weatherly, Principal of Conroe High School in Conroe ISD has been named by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals as the 2017 Region 6 Outstanding Principal of the Year. TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from t twenty regional education centers in the state.

School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Nominations are based on exemplary performance and outstanding leadership. Dr. Weatherly has been principal of Conroe High School since 2014.

