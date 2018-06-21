Discovering your God-given purpose

There once was a man who netted three trout from a mountain stream and carefully placed them side-by-side on a thick patch of grass. Before he removed them from the water, they were like a liquid ballet in motion. Fluid. Graceful. Vibrant. Alive.

After he netted them, it was another story. As the trout lay on the grass, they were motionless. Their eyes were fixed. They gasped for air, and they looked — and acted — stupid.

The man noticed they seemed unhappy, so he talked to them, hoping that his encouragement would change them.

“Little fish, don’t be sad. You’ll like the grass. Just try it out for a while.”

No movement. No response. No change.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/