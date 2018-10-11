County auction scheduled October 27

The Edwards County Commissioners Court held its regularly scheduled meeting this past Tuesday morning. Commissioner Lee Sweeten was not able to attend due to the inclement weather causing roads to be impassable. With that being said the burn ban is obviously not in effect at this time.

The final plat for the Whitetail Ridge Ranch Subdivision was approved as well as the preliminary plat for Blackbuck Ridge Ranch Subdivision. Both are located in Precinct 3 of Edwards County.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/