City Council meeting rescheduled for Oct. 22

Rocksprings City Council’s regular monthly meeting for October 22nd, which had been rescheduled several times, was once again set for a later date in the month because of lack of quorum. The meeting is now scheduled for October 25th at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.

Items on the agenda include regular monthly reports, review of annual report from Edwards County Economic Development Corporation (ECEDC), review/discuss/approve ECEDC Grants for Ray’s Garage, RS/Edwards County Volunteer Dept. and Lotus Thai Cafe, City Hall renovation sealed bid and location for Hunter’s Dumpsters for hunting season. Executive Session would cover personnel matters to include evaluation of Administrative and Public Work Personnel.

