Chris Flores kicked off the Read Across Rocksprings week of activities at the Gilmer Memorial Library on Tuesday. He joins, Mrs. Jimenez’s PreK class. His daughter, Catalina, sat and eagerly listened with a huge smile on her face! Catalina and her father are frequent flyers, checking out books together in the library often!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/