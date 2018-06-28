Celebrating our Independence Day this Friday and Saturday in Rocksprings

Edwards County believes in celebrating the 4th of July in big fashion! Veterans tribute with flag raising, crowning of Mr. or Miss Edwards County, crowning of Gene Graham as Old Settler’s King, Edwards County Chamber of Commerce Parade, bullridings, special assorted events at the fairgrounds and dancing under the stars are all on the agenda this Friday and Saturday.

Country Boys Feed and Supply’s annual flag raising and salute to veterans kicks off the events on Friday, June 29th at 10 a.m. on the courthouse lawn. The program includes the horseback mounted presentation of the flags, Community Youth and Adult Choirs, other special music and speakers from our own local fallen soldier-Cody Eckhart’s outfit.

