Catastrophic flooding continues on Llano River

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Hill Country had received more abundant rain amounts causing added flooding to the already rain soaked terrain. A cold front moved through the area Sunday night, and torrential rains have moved over the areas.

Some roads that were just recently reopened were closed again as early as Monday morning. Water crossings between Rocksprings and Junction were once again on the rampage. Water gaps that ranchers had been able to repair by last weekend were knocked out again. To top it off, the sunshine, 80 degree weather and sunshine were replaced with temperatures only in the 30s with high, northerly winds.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/