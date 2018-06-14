Burleson competes in Great Southwest Classic

The 43rd Annual Great Southwest Track and Field Classic was held in Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 31st to June 2nd. The top outstanding athletes from the southwest states of Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and Utah plus several others like Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois were invited to participate in the track meet held at the University of New Mexico. RHS junior, Zoe Burleson was selected to compete after her performance at the UIL state track meet.

