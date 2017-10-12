An approaching cold front Monday evening generated some very impressive thunderheads to the north. On the radar, these were located near Brady. Tuesday, the area received more rain. As of noon Tues., Andy Dunbar reported 3”+ HWY 377 S and Carl Peterson 5”+ HWY 55 N.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/