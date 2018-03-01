Angoras roll in Bi-District Game

Rocksprings boys basketball team took on the Nordheim Pirates in Bi-District game Tuesday, February 20th at Devine High School. Nordheim took the runner-up spot in District 31 and felt they had the advantage coming into the contest.

The Angoras came out shooting. The Goats would go on a 15 – 3 run early in the first quarter, behind the shooting of Geronomo Silva. During the second quarter, the Pirates settled down and starting matching the Goats in baskets. Pirates would outscore the Angoras 16-14 in the second quarter, but the RHS boys would still lead 29-19 at halftime.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/