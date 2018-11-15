Angoras lose 20-14, but advance to playoffs

By Coach Manuel Ramos

Friday night, November 9th, the Angoras game against Miles was our last regular season game and we wanted to come out and perform well on our Parent’s Night for our seniors. It was a tale of two halves. The first half we struggled to get anything going offensively and defensively. We had a couple of miscues that cost us points. In a game that everything seemed to be going against us we went in to the locker room at halftime and regrouped. I told the boys that there is nothing we can do about how the game is being called but we can most definitely do something about how the game is being played. The boys responded well and put together a few ground and pound drives that we scored on and defense stepped it up and got key stops when needed. Unfortunately we ran out of time and lost 20-14 but on the bright side I think this is the first game we can honestly say that no one got hurt.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/