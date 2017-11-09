For the last six years Angel Wings Cafe along with myself and a few other local residents have sponsored a Community Thanksgiving in Barksdale on Thanksgiving Day (this year Thursday November 23rd) and each year approximately 60 to 90 people come together to enjoy a great meal and the friendship of the Community. Some times it was held at Angel Wings Cafe and some years it was held at the Mary B Powers Hall. Yet, it never seems to matter where it was, as the community and area always come together to enjoy a good time with great food and friendship.

So, yes of course, there will be a 7th Annual Barksdale Community Thanksgiving and once again this year the event will be held at the Angel Wings Cafe in Beautiful Downtown Barksdale, Texas. While this is called a “Barksdale Community Thanksgiving,” it is an area wide event and is open to all who wish to join us in keeping our Community tradition alive. Simply stated, if you are in the area, then you are welcome to join us. Turkey and dressing along with ham will be furnished however there is a need for side dishes such as sweet potatoes, beans, bread, desserts and so on. So, if possible, we would appreciate that those attending bring a covered dish to share. However, if you cannot, don’t worry there will be plenty for all.

