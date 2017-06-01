Your serve! Community volleyball game available

Every Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m., a group of people gathers at the new gymnasium at the Rocksprings Schools to play a few social games of volleyball.

Everyone who attends is automatically a MVP, so no one is trying to become champion of the world. The group is together for light exercise and fun, not grave competition.

If you or someone you know might want to have some fun and get some light exercise on Tuesday evenings through volleyball, call Andrew at 830-683-5432, talk to one of the players or just drop by. Your serve!

