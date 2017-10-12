Yeschke assumes RISD Superintendent position this week

On September 19th, the Rocksprings School Board announced as the Lone Finalist for Superintendent, Chris Yeschke. Yeschke has been serving as Director of Human Resources for Snyder ISD, a correction to note from last week’s publication.

He is grateful to the Board of Trustees for granting him the honor and privilege to be the next Superintendent of Rockspings ISD.

