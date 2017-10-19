Wounded Warrior receives ‘Hunt of a Lifetime’ from White Stone Ranch

Wounded Warrior Joshua Rountree was the lucky recipient of a ‘Hunt of a Lifetime’ recently from the White Stone Trophy Ranch here in Edwards County. Owners, Rowan Smith and family have annually donated a hunt for a Wounded Warrior. They offer a 200” class fully loaded three day hunt to honor our wounded warriors and those who gave their lives to protect our nation.

Joshua Rountree is from Allen, Texas and served almost 9 years in the US Army. He enlisted in the Army during high school and left for basic soon after graduation. He served his entire enlistment in the Infantry (2-5 CAV, 1CD). During his career, he has been deployed to Iraq twice. His first deployment was in Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq and second was in Abu Ghraib District of Baghdad, Iraq. Upon discharge, he left at the rank of Staff Sergeant (E6). He has been married to his wife, Leigh Rountree, for 14 years. They have 2 children, Gage - 7 years old and Everleigh - 19 months.

