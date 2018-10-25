Willa to bring more rains as front and two systems emerge

With the Hill Country already saturated and oozing water everywhere, the forecast of maybe 2-3 more inches of rain is sort of concerning. Many water gaps, county roads and highways are still knocked out or about to be leveled again.

Hurricane Willa is forecast to make landfall Tuesday afternoon as a Category 5 storm. The storm should move northeast over Mexico meeting up with a cold front and lots of moisture to possible produce more heavy rainfall and flooding over Wednesday and Thursday.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/