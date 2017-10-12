Wildlife Management Field Day scheduled for October 26th

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will be sponsoring a Wildlife Management Field Day on October 26th at the Sonora Research Station. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program at 9:00 a.m.

Topics include: Impact of Texas Exotics on Habitat and Native Wildlife; Key Forbs and Browse of the Edwards Plateau and Meeting Nutritional Needs of Livestock and Wildlife; Restoration of Texas Rangelands through the Use of Prescribed Fire and 2017-2018 Hunting Season Outlook.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/