Weatherly leaving CHS helm for New Caney ISD

Longtime Conroe High School Principal Dr. Mark Weatherly confirmed he has accepted a position at New Caney ISD. In a social media post, Weatherly, 47, tweeted Monday night that he has been named the Director of Secondary Instruction in New Caney ISD.

Conroe ISD announced Rotasha Smith, principal of Peet Junior High School, as interim principal on Tuesday.

