Voters go to polls until July 31st to fill State Senator, District 19 place

Special Election is being held July 31st to fill the unexpired term of Carlos Uresti who was State Senator, District 19. Governor Greg Abbott called the election to replace former State Sen. Carlos Uresti, a San Antonio Democrat who was found guilty of fraud and sentenced this month to 12 years in prison.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/