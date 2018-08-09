Vacancy on ECEDC Board of Directors due to recent resignation

The Edwards County Economic Development Corporation held its regular monthly meeting the last day in July. A quorum was met with the presence of Souli Shanklin, Sharron Croft, Andrew Barnebey and Cindy Maltos. EDC board members unable to attend were Lupe Enriquez, Gayla Satterfield and Robin Clanton. Several grant applicants were also attending the meeting to represent their item on the agenda. The previous month’s (June) minutes and the July financial report were reviewed and approved. Action items included a new budget amendment, board member and staff trainings and the review and discussion of several grants.

