UIL academic team wins in Ozona 5 students, 4 events and 8 medals

The RHS UIL Academic team traveled to Ozona for their first meet of the season. The students were very successful! Only five students were able to attend this meet because of a basketball conflict. These five students were entered in four events, and in these four events they were able to take home 8 out of the available 12 medals.

The students competed on Friday, January 12th against 14 schools. “All five students brought home at least one medal.

Hector Ruiz brought home three medals--Gold, Silver and Bronze! Hopefully this will give them a little more incentive to continue working at their event,” said Mrs. Varga.

